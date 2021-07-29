Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $941.68 million. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.58.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.