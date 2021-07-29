Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.83 Million

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $308.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.80 million and the lowest is $302.50 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 277.96, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $55.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

