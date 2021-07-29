Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.24. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,225. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.