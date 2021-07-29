Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post $55.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 669.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $883.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

