Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 76,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

