Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $48.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,413. The company has a market capitalization of $452.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

