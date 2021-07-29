Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.