Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

