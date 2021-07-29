Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.71 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

