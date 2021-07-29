Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $157.59 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,876 shares of company stock worth $5,649,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.27. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

