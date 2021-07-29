Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

