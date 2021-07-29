Analysts Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Target Price at $91.83

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

