Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $864.48

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $870.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $37.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $799.11. 20,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $799.25. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

