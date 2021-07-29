Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

