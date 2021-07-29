Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 180.44

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Several research firms recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 138.88 ($1.81). 7,437,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,463. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

