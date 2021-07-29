Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 130,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £294.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.02.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Over the last three months, insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000.

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

