Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

