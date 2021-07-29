Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ANNX opened at $21.85 on Monday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 27.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after buying an additional 311,677 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

