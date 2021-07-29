Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Announces Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ANVS traded down $64.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 85,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

