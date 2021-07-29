ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

