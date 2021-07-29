Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%.
Antero Midstream stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 179,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,316. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
