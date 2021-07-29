Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Antero Midstream stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 179,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,316. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

