Anyswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Anyswap has a market cap of $28.24 million and $2.56 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

