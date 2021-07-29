Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.52 and last traded at $114.49. 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Appian by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

