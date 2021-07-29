Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Apple stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.71 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

