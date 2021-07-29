Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.71 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

