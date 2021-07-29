Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $184.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

