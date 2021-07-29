Applied Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,460. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.