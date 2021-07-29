Applied Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,735 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.13. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

