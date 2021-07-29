Applied Capital LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 375,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

