Applied Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 212,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.