AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.