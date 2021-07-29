AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 140,623 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

