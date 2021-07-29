AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of National Western Life Group worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $212.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.37.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

