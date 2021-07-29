AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

