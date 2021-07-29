AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

LANC opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.