AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

