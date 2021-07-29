Aranthan Jones II Sells 7,250 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

