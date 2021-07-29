Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,474. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.10.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

