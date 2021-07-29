argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.07.

Shares of ARGX opened at $307.50 on Thursday. argenx SE has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

