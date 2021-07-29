Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 142,376 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $50.71.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.