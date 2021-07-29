Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.44 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

