Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

