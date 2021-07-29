ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 433,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

