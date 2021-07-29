Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 guidance at $2.82-2.98 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 2.820-2.980 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $124.76.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

