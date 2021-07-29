Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 29,087 U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

