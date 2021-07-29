Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $315,000 Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of PFSweb worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.92 on Thursday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.81.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

