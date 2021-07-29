Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

