Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,600 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of DLH worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

