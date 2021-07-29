Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AJG opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

