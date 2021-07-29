Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.05 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

